Markus Wheaton ready, but Bears’ injury list looks very questionable

The bye week is generally considered a chance to heal up, but it didn’t quite work out that way for the Bears.

Nearly two weeks after their previous game in New Orleans, the Bears’ listed seven players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. That includes six players who did not practice at all this week.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Dion Sims head the list of injured players. Trevathan suffered a calf injury against the Saints on Oct. 29. Sims has an undisclosed illness. Coach John Fox said Sims has been in meetings last week and this week, so if he feels better he could play against the Packers.

The others: cornerbacks Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Bryce Callahan (knee), defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (knee).

Guard Kyle Long, who suffered a finger injury against the Saints, was limited in practice Friday and also is listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who has missed the last three games with groin injury, had full participation in practice, was not on the injury report and is expected to play against the Packers.

Fox said he was no perturbed by the number of players on the injury list coming off a bye week. He indicated that players who are physically able to play can be active even if they did not practice this week.

“Not really. All these guys we would consider activating for the game. It’s still only Friday,” Fox said. “These guys have played. They understand what we’re doing.”

Trevathan, coming off a 13-tackle game against the Saints, appears to be the least likely to play. Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski would replace him at inside linebacker. The Bears already have Christian Jones in place of starter Jerrell Freeman, who is on injured reserve and suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

But with the offense struggling, Sims’ absence might be more problematic. The Bears already are without starter Zach Miller who suffered a severe knee injury against the Saints and is on injured reserve.

Without Sims, the Bears would be counting on Daniel Brown, rookie Adam Shaheen and second-year tight end Ben Braunecker, who was promoted from the practice squad to replace Miller on the roster. Brown has one reception for nine yards this season. Shaheen has one catch for a two-yard touchdown against the Steelers.

“Anybody we give a uniform on game day, we expect them to do their job and do it at a high level,” Fox said.

