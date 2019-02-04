Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s tank top steals show, becomes meme

There always seems to be at least one moment of every Super Bowl Halftime Show that the internet grasps on to.

In 2017, it was Lady Gaga resembling Spongebob Squarepants as she lowered onto the stage. Last year, it was an oblivious and awkward boy standing next to Justin Timberlake on national television.

This year, it was Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s funky-patterned tank top.

Yes, you read that right.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As absurd as it might seem, Levine’s tank top stole the show Sunday night and went viral on Twitter after people realized the common pattern resembled random items around their house like pillows and curtains.

Here are some of the best comparisons:

What’s up with Adam Levine’s tank top? It looks like it came directly from Maria Von Trapp’s collection 😂 #SuperBowlLIII #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/WtqtWfRbsr — Mo Sanchez (@mozpit777) February 4, 2019

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine’s tank top looks like my futon pic.twitter.com/0N0J7UxG3y — Alex Panagakos (@_alexpanagakos) February 4, 2019

A compilation of furniture that looks like Adam Levine’s tank top at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4xBdc4VZYy — Allygator (@AnsemTehWise) February 4, 2019

So shoutout to internet hooligans, who made Maroon 5’s underwhelming halftime performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta more memorable.

Oh, and as for Levine, be on the lookout for a phone call from the fashion police.