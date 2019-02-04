Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s tank top steals show, becomes meme
There always seems to be at least one moment of every Super Bowl Halftime Show that the internet grasps on to.
In 2017, it was Lady Gaga resembling Spongebob Squarepants as she lowered onto the stage. Last year, it was an oblivious and awkward boy standing next to Justin Timberlake on national television.
This year, it was Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s funky-patterned tank top.
Yes, you read that right.
As absurd as it might seem, Levine’s tank top stole the show Sunday night and went viral on Twitter after people realized the common pattern resembled random items around their house like pillows and curtains.
Here are some of the best comparisons:
So shoutout to internet hooligans, who made Maroon 5’s underwhelming halftime performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta more memorable.
Oh, and as for Levine, be on the lookout for a phone call from the fashion police.