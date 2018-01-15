Marquette coasts past cold-shooting DePaul in Big East play

MILWAUKEE — Sam Hauser was 5-for-10 from three-point range and scored 19 points on Monday night to help Marquette beat DePaul 70-52.

Andrew Rowsey reached 2,000 career points on his first free throw of the night and finished with 11 points, nine assists and five steals for the Golden Eagles (13-6, 4-3 Big East). Rowsey played his first two seasons for UNC Asheville and is a senior at Marquette. Theo John also scored 11.

Marquette built a 41-21 lead at halftime after the Blue Demons (8-10, 1-5) shot only 6-for-33 (18 percent) from the field. DePaul finished the game 20-for-67 (29.9 percent).

The Eagles extended the lead to their largest of the game at 61-31 before DePaul had a 16-2 run to cut the deficit down to 16.

Brandon Cyrus led DePaul with 15 points and Max Strus added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.