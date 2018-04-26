Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to Raiders in draft day deal

The Steelers have traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 79 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. The move came during the first round Thursday night, although the pick won’t come until Friday night when Rounds 2-3 will be held.

Bryant, 26, recorded 50 catches for 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Steelers. He set a career-high with 765 receiving yards in 2015, but was suspended for the entire 2016 season as the result of violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Raiders are taking a shot that Bryant will be able to contribute to a passing game built around quarterback Derek Carr. Oakland, which hired Jon Gruden as its head coach earlier this season, also has Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson on the depth chart at wideout. Nelson was signed earlier this offseason after being cut by the Packers.

The Steelers now have three picks on Day 2 of the draft. They’ll pick at No. 60 overall in the second round, then have the No. 79 and No. 92 picks in the third round.