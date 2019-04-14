Serena Williams, Tom Brady and others praise Tiger Woods for Masters win

What Tiger Woods accomplished Sunday by winning the 2019 Masters – his first major in 11 years – clearly hasn’t been lost on some of the greatest athletes in the world.

Woods battled back from countless injuries to return to form at age 43 for his thrilling victory at Augusta National this weekend. It’s a moment he’s been working toward ever since winning the 2008 U.S. Open, which at the time seemed like another win in his inevitable march toward breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Scottie Pippen and others took to social media afterward to express their appreciation, astonishment or both at Woods’ stunning feat.

Nike also released an ad devoted to Woods not long after the tournament ended. Check that out below: