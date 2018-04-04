How to watch the 2018 Masters Par-3 Contest

All eyes will turn to Augusta this weekend for Tiger Woods’ Masters return, but first, many of the world’s greatest golfers will partake in the annual Par-3 Contest that precedes the marquee tournament. It’s usually a fun event with kids caddying for their fathers, hole-in-ones and players showing a bit more personality than when the stakes are higher.

The course, which was originally designed for the first contest in 1960, includes nine holes ranging from 70-140 yards in distance. It’s designed less to challenge the world’s best players and more to give them opportunities to enjoy themselves and put on a show. Over the last 58 years, there have been 80 hole-in-ones at the Par-3 Contest.

Jimmy Walker won the last Par-3 Contest in 2016 because last year’s event was cancelled due to rain. Walker posted a minus-8 score with one hole-in-one to earn the win.

Whoever wins this year’s Par-3 Contest may be a bit weary, however, because no player has ever won that event and the Masters in the same year. The last player to win multiple Par-3 Contests is Padraig Harrington in 2003, 2004 and 2012.

How to watch 2018 Masters Par-3 Contest

Location: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN