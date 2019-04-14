Masters purse 2019: Tiger Woods takes home $2.07 million in prize money
In addition to receiving the legendary green jacket, Tiger Woods will take home $2.07 million in prize money for winning the 2019 Masters. The multi-million dollar cut is part of an $11.5 million purse for the tournament, which is up $500,000 from a year ago, when Patrick Reed took home $1.98 million for his first-place finish.
Woods emerged over the final few holes from a crowded leaderboard to win his first major in years. The 43-year-old hit back-to-back birdies at No. 15 and No. 16 to take the sole lead, and he would hold onto it from there despite Brooks Koepka and others chasing.
The Masters offers the third-highest purse among tournaments on the 2019 PGA Tour schedule.
The Players’ Championship takes the lead there this year with a total purse of $12.5 million and a $2.25 million prize for the victor. Among the four majors, the Masters is second in purse behind the U.S. Open ($12 million), but ahead of the PGA Championship ($11 million) and the Open Championship ($10.5 million).
However, Woods won’t get the honor of being part of the iconic green jacket ceremony, which Augusta National cancelled Sunday morning due to concerns over weather. Tournament organizers already moved up fourth-round tee times for the leaders to try to beat the storms and ensure a winner would be named this weekend. They said the ceremony was cancelled to get patrons and workers off the course as quickly as possible.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the projected payouts for the top 50 finishers at the Masters. This list is subject to change based on ties.
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,242,000
3. $782,000
4. $552,000
5. $460,000
6. $414,000
7. $385,250
8. $356,500
9. $333,500
10. $310,500
11. $287,500
12. $264,500
13. $241,500
14. $218,500
15. $207,000
16. $195,500
17. $184,000
18. $172,500
19. $161,000
20. $149,500
21. $138,000
22. $128,800
23. $119,600
24. $110,400
25. $101,200
26. $92,000
27. $88,550
28. $85,100
29. $81,650
30. $78,200
31. $74,750
32. $71,300
33. $67,850
34. $64,975
35. $62,100
36. $59,225
37. $56,350
38. $54,050
39. $51,750
40. $49,450
41. $47,150
42. $44,850
43. $42,550
44. $40,250
45. $37,950
46. $35,650
47. $33,350
48. $31,510
49. $29,900
50. $28,980