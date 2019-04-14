Masters purse 2019: Tiger Woods takes home $2.07 million in prize money

In addition to receiving the legendary green jacket, Tiger Woods will take home $2.07 million in prize money for winning the 2019 Masters. The multi-million dollar cut is part of an $11.5 million purse for the tournament, which is up $500,000 from a year ago, when Patrick Reed took home $1.98 million for his first-place finish.

Woods emerged over the final few holes from a crowded leaderboard to win his first major in years. The 43-year-old hit back-to-back birdies at No. 15 and No. 16 to take the sole lead, and he would hold onto it from there despite Brooks Koepka and others chasing.

The Masters offers the third-highest purse among tournaments on the 2019 PGA Tour schedule.

The Players’ Championship takes the lead there this year with a total purse of $12.5 million and a $2.25 million prize for the victor. Among the four majors, the Masters is second in purse behind the U.S. Open ($12 million), but ahead of the PGA Championship ($11 million) and the Open Championship ($10.5 million).

However, Woods won’t get the honor of being part of the iconic green jacket ceremony, which Augusta National cancelled Sunday morning due to concerns over weather. Tournament organizers already moved up fourth-round tee times for the leaders to try to beat the storms and ensure a winner would be named this weekend. They said the ceremony was cancelled to get patrons and workers off the course as quickly as possible.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the projected payouts for the top 50 finishers at the Masters. This list is subject to change based on ties.

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,242,000

3. $782,000

4. $552,000

5. $460,000

6. $414,000

7. $385,250

8. $356,500

9. $333,500

10. $310,500

11. $287,500

12. $264,500

13. $241,500

14. $218,500

15. $207,000

16. $195,500

17. $184,000

18. $172,500

19. $161,000

20. $149,500

21. $138,000

22. $128,800

23. $119,600

24. $110,400

25. $101,200

26. $92,000

27. $88,550

28. $85,100

29. $81,650

30. $78,200

31. $74,750

32. $71,300

33. $67,850

34. $64,975

35. $62,100

36. $59,225

37. $56,350

38. $54,050

39. $51,750

40. $49,450

41. $47,150

42. $44,850

43. $42,550

44. $40,250

45. $37,950

46. $35,650

47. $33,350

48. $31,510

49. $29,900

50. $28,980