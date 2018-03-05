Masturbating fan arrested during soccer match: reports

Schalke's players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, March 3, 2018. | Martin Meissner/Associated Press

A fan was arrested Saturday after he was reportedly caught “masturbating in the stands,” while watching a German Bundesliga soccer match at Olympiastadion in Berlin, according to multiple reports.

A video — which made its rounds on social media — caught a Hertha fan midway through the lewd act. The original video has been deleted from Twitter but multiple European publications have since shared the footage.

Stadium stewards accosted the fan before he was ejected from the game. The man faces indecency and assault charges, according to the United Kingdom Sun.

Hertha beat Schalke 1-0.