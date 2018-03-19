Matt Davidson, Adam Engel lead 20-hit explosion for White Sox in 15-2 victory

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Notes from the White Sox’ 15-2 victory Monday against the Diamondbacks:

A no-no? Who knew?

Third baseman Matt Davidson, his work for the afternoon already done, looked up from his plate of food in the White Sox’ spring clubhouse between the seventh and eighth innings and asked, ‘‘We have a no-hitter?’’

It was true. Three pitchers — Carson Fulmer, Xavier Cedeno and Hector Santiago — had combined to blank the host Diamondbacks through seven.

Adam Engel went the other way on a three-hit day for the White Sox. (AP/Matt York)

Fulmer, who started and went four innings, had no idea, either. He was being interviewed when the Diamondbacks’ Alberto Rosario doubled against Robbie Ross Jr. to lead off the eighth, ending what would have been kind of a big story. (OK, not really.)

Offered condolences, Fulmer laughed.

‘‘As long as we win,’’ he said.

Hit parade

How often do you see a team have six players with multiple hits in a spring-training game?

Davidson and center fielder Adam Engel had three apiece. Davidson’s were more impressive — home runs are cool — but Engel did a great job of taking pitchers the opposite way for base hits.

First baseman Jose Abreu had only one hit, but he walked twice. He’s starting to see the ball well.

All in the family

Drew Hasler, son of Sox bullpen coach Curt Hasler, pitched a scoreless ninth in his first appearance of the spring.

Hasler, who has been in minor-league camp all spring, had to work for his scoreless inning, too, thanks to errors by two of his teammates. The game ended on a 1-2-3 double play.

On deck

