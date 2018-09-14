How will Matt Nagy lead the Bears back from a crushing loss? By ‘just being me’

Matt Nagy could coach another quarter-century and not experience the kind of shock he felt after his NFL debut, when the Bears blew a 20-point lead — the second-largest in their history, against any team — to lose to the rival Packers on national television.

While coaches have strategies for how to refocus their team, the Bears coach kept it simple. And, he hopes, authentic.

“Just being me,” he said. “Don’t change. I’m not going to change a thing, I’m not.”

Whether that’s enough to rally his team Monday night against the Seahawks will be an admittedly early referendum on whether Nagy is more than just a clever play-caller. When the Bears hired him, he’d never been a head coach at any level.

Just as general manager Ryan Pace said he learned the most about Nagy’s mettle by interviewing him hours after the Chiefs blew an 18-point lead to lose the AFC Wild Card Game in January, Nagy’s players and staff members got an early glimpse this week into how their new boss handles adversity.

“I learned that his energy doesn’t stop,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “And that’s a positive thing, coming from the leader of our team — having somebody that’s gonna come in and is gonna shoot you straight and give it to you day to day the same way that he does, whether we win or lose.”

It starts with an honest film session, said offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, the only other staffer who’s been a head coach at the major college or pro level.

“Truly identifying, showing on a big screen in front of the entire team, ‘Hey we need to coach this part of it better, you guys need to execute this part of it better,’” said Helfrich, Oregon’s head coach from 2013-16. “And we’re all in this together. It’s not his fault when you walk out of the room. It’s, ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to solve it together.’ And I think ‘Nags’ did a great job of all those things.

“I think a lot of it depends on his personality. And he’s him. All the time. … And the players recognize that and appreciate that.”

After watching film, Nagy, as usual, preached positivity. He promised his players that the lessons learned would benefit them this year, even if it didn’t feel that way.

“Things happen for a reason — I’m a firm believer in that,” Nagy said. “And when things happen for a reason and you stay positive, then in the end we’re going to use this thing. There’s going to be one game or one play in this season where we benefited from this happening. That’s how I see it.”

Nagy painted the picture of being able to see down a winding road, even when his players couldn’t.

“He has a good understanding of how long the season is,” said running back Benny Cunningham, who served as captain in Week 1.

There’s no doubting the pain of Sunday’s loss, though. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky admitted he dwelled on it a day longer than usual — 48 hours total — and acknowledged the difference between winning the opener and losing it.

“You definitely think about the missed opportunity we had to se the tone for our season,” he said.

It’s up to the head coach to change that narrative. Nagy is hardly alone in his task — all seven head coaches lost with their new teams in Week 1, an NFL record, and by a combined 91 points.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the NFL’s oldest coach, said that learning how to lead a team back from disappointment is an acquired skill. Perfecting the discipline, language and mentality takes years.

Nagy, though, has eight days.

“Once you’ve developed the discipline it takes to return your focus to the next challenge — if you’ve acquired that — then you can kinda count on it,” Carroll said. “You can count on your return. You can count on the way you come back to it.”