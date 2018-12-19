What’s it like to be a ‘new’ guy on Matt Nagy’s NFC North-winning Bears?

Cornerback Marcus Williams was warned, but the Bears’ newest player still didn’t know what he was walking into after the Bears won the NFC North by knocking off the rival Packers.

“Once I got in there, the lights were already out,” he said.

It was his welcome to “Club Dub” moment.

It was time to dance.

“I just got in with everybody else and started having fun with them,” Williams said. “ ‘Club Dub’ was exciting. It was definitely an experience that I’ve never had before. Hopefully, we can just keep going and keep having more of those.”

Williams, a five-year veteran, was signed on Dec. 12 after slot cornerback Bryce Callahan was placed on injured reserve. It was one of the 15 roster moves that the Bears have made during this season, including the practice squad.

Last year, the Bears made 68 roster moves the course of the regular season. The substantial decrease in them this year is the result of better health overall. But it’s also a reflection of what general manager Ryan Pace has built over four years — a winner.

And that includes coach Matt Nagy.

“There is a ton of confidence in this [locker] room,” Williams said.

That would be one of Williams’ earliest impressions of the Bears. Here’s what he and Bears’ other “new” guys experienced when they joined Nagy’s team during their NFC North-winning run this season.

The confidence

The first thing that struck offensive lineman Willie Beavers when he was signed to the Bears’ practice squad on Nov. 5 was how his new teammates talked and walked.

“Guys have a little swagger about themselves,” said Beavers, a fourth-round pick for the Vikings in 2016 who also had stints with the Patriots and Seahawks.

“You can see confidence just coming out to practice. And the way we practice is really tough. It’s confidence plus preparation.”

It’s took Williams less than a week to figure out where that confidence begins.

“It all starts with great coaching,” Williams said. “[Nagy] brings a lot of energy. It just trickles down to the assistant coaches and to the players. That’s what I’ve seen, and everybody is excited.

“I can feel it from everybody. It starts with coach, just how he talks to everybody, and it’s just everybody buying into what he’s saying. Everybody is trusting him and believing what he’s saying. In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve noticed that.”

The fun

Having started 13 games for the Chiefs last season, right guard Bryan Witzmann already was on a first-name basis with Nagy when he was signed on Oct. 8.

Nagy’s schedule also is similar to Andy Reid’s with the Chiefs.

“Just being around Nagy, you know just what he brings,” Witzmann said. “He definitely came here and set a tone for the guys, and you could sense that when you got here. … You felt an energy and an excitement that good things were on the way.”

What Witzmann didn’t see coming was “Club Dub” and the Bears’ weekly dance offs on Saturdays, which includes voting and awards. Those were new. They are part of Nagy’s way.

“It’s just adds to the camaraderie and the togetherness between the offense and defense,” Witzmann said. “It’s fun to be a part of.”

But there is a “good balance” between fun and work, Beavers said. That’s obvious, too.

Nagy established that as well.

How would Beavers describe the vibe around the Bears after he signed?

“Camaraderie. Family. And hard work,” he said.

The culture

Receiver Cyril Grayson only has a been a member of the Bears’ practice squad for three weeks, but they didn’t prevent him for being part of a Saturday dance-off.

And he lost to punter Pat O’Donnell.

“They did like the most basic dance,” said Grayson, a former track star at LSU who was signed on Nov. 27. “I killed it of course because I’m dancer. I’m a dancer!”

Grayson joked that he didn’t want to see O’Donnell after that. But he considered his dance-off experience meaningful.

“It’s something to take your mind away from football and just remember you’re human, even in here,” he said.

Grayson compared the Bears to his experiences in Seattle. He was signed and cut four times by the Seahawks since last year.

“They’re comfortable,” Grayson said. “It’s a be-yourself type of atmosphere, and that allows the players to be exactly who they are, to show their personality on and off the field.

“That just allows you to play a lot more relaxed and free, and when you’re playing like that, then you have no choice but to be your best.”

Better yet, Grayson felt welcomed, even though the Bears’ roster changes have been minimal this season, especially compared to recent history.

“It can take a while to get comfortable in the locker room,” said Grayson, whose locker stall is between those of cornerback Kyle Fuller and Akiem Hicks. “But these guys, you could tell that they were a good team and that they were comfortable with each other to show love. I think that’s an attribute of a championship team.

“I’ve been part of a couple championships with track and field [at LSU], and you can just feel the energy and the camaraderie of those type of teams, and that’s exactly what I picked up when I walked through the door.”