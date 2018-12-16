Matt Nagy: Bears’ risk-taking ‘not going to change’ despite failed fake, Wildcat

Bears coach Matt Nagy saw a chance to try and grab the momentum of the game when, ahead by eight Sunday and facing fourth-and-2 from the Packers’ 49 in the third quarter, he decided to fake a punt.

“If you do convert on that, if you hit that, then it really flips the other way,” he said.

It didn’t work. Upback Benny Cunningham was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

After the Packers scored to tie the game at 14, Nagy went 0-for-2. On third-and-1 from the Packers’ 23, he had running back Tarik Cohen take a “Wildcat” snap out of shotgun. Cohen fumbled the ball on a failed fake to running back Jordan Howard.

Nagy reiterated that he’s prepared for the media to “come up here and crush me” for such decisions in a loss. He will stay aggressive, though.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” Nagy said. “That’s not going to change. I accept that, I understand that, and that’s who we are.”