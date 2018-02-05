Bears’ Matt Nagy talks ‘partner in crime’ Brad Childress out of brief retirement

Matt Nagy is bringing his “partner in crime” out of retirement.

The Bears head coach will hire Brad Childress as an offensive consultant, sources confirmed Monday. Childress and Nagy coached together from 2013-17 and were close friends. In his introductory press conference last month, Nagy called Childress his “partner in crime.”

“Every day he was telling stories and being there for me, being there with me,” Nagy said last month. “He has a special place in my heart and I just thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

In a staff shakeup last week, the Chiefs announced that Childress, 61, planned on retiring. He was the team’s assistant head coach last season under Andy Reid after serving as Nagy’s co-offensive coordinator the year before. In his first three years with the team, he analyzed the spread offense and worked on special projects.

The Bears are hiring Brad Childress as an offensive consultant. (AP)

An Aurora native who attended Marmion Academy and then Eastern Illinois, Childress got his start at Illinois, coaching running backs and wide receivers from 1978-84. He’s best-known as the Vikings head coach from 2006-10. He went 39-35 during that span, reaching the playoffs in 2008 and 2009. The Vikings lost the 2009 NFC title game to the Saints.

With 19 years of NFL coaching experience, Childress will bring much-needed seasoning to Nagy’s offensive staff. The head coach has called plays for less than half a season, while offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, the former Oregon head coach, has never before worked in the NFL.

Childress knows what he’ll be inheriting at quarterback. He and Nagy were part of the Chiefs brain trust that interviewed Mitch Trubisky at length — first at the NFL Scouting Combine and then privately at the Chiefs facility — before last year’s draft.

