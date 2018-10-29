Matt Nagy: Caution with Khalil Mack’s ankle unrelated to looming NFC North slate

The Bears’ decision to sit outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson against the Jets had nothing to do with their looming divisional schedule, coach Matt Nagy claimed Monday.

After the Bills game Sunday, the Bears play three NFC North games in 11 days — against the Lions on Nov. 11 and 22, and the Vikings Nov. 18. The first two games are at home, the third on Thanksgiving in Detroit. The Bears are in first place the division.

“I don’t really think it plays that much of a role because all these games, they count so much, and they’re so hard,” Nagy said.

Mack, who hurt his right ankle against the Dolphins, sat out Sunday despite participating in a similar practice plan to the week before. Like Robinson, who has a groin injury, he’d played against the Patriots but was mostly ineffective.

“Trust me, we want Khalil Mack out there, right? We want Allen Robinson out there,” he said. “They wanna be out there. But this is just part of the business that we have to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for both parties. As hard as it is to understand for some, it’s a body part. It changes all the time, your reaction to it.”

Mack said he’ll “stay cautious” with Mack’s injury.

“I’m hoping this week it grows and it gets better,” he said.