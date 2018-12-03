Matt Nagy hopeful, but Mitch Trubisky’s availability still in doubt vs. Rams

Bears coach Matt Nagy is hopeful quarterback Mitch Trubisky can return this week, with circumstances raising the stakes significantly. After Chase Daniel’s shaky performance in an overtime loss to the Giants at the Meadowlands and the prospect of facing the 11-1 Rams on Sunday night at Soldier Field, Trubisky’s return seems like more of a requirement than an elective this week.

Nagy gave little indication about Trubisky’s status Monday. The second-year quarterback missed his second consecutive game with a sprained shoulder suffered on a late hit by Harrison Smith on a five-yard run late in the fourth quarter against the Vikings on Nov. 18.

Trubisky threw passes in practice for the first time onFriday and also threw before Sunday’s game against the Giants. His competitiveness and desire to play in a marquee game could make him more likely to play if he’s close. But Nagy wouldn’t even commit to Trubisky practicing in full this week.

“I can’t say that for sure,” Nagy said. “I hope he is. The last several days he’s getting better and feeling better. So I think it’s only fair … that we just keep seeing him throw and see how he felt and then he tells us.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is fifth among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (363 yards on 51 carries) and first in yards per carry (7.1). | AP Photo/David Banks

“If he feels and we feel like it’s an opportunity for him to go out there and he’s going to be good and safe and our team is good and safe with him in there, then that’s what we’ll do.”

With Trubisky out, Daniel was efficient in a victory over the Lions at Ford Field, throwing two touchdown passes without a turnover; but a liability in the loss to the Giants, when he threw two interceptions — including a pick-6 on the second play from scrimmage — and fumbling four times.

But even if Daniel had been competent against the Giants, the Bears still likely would need Trubisky against the Rams, who are tied with the Saints for second in the NFL in scoring (34.9 points per game) and have scored 30 or more points in 10 of their 12 games.

But it likely will be dicey even if Trubisky returns. For one thing, he would be playing in a game for the first time in three weeks. So there’s likely to be at least a little rust.

“There’s definitely going to be some of that for sure,” Bears quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said Monday. “But he’s had a lot of practice under his belt. We’re deep into the season. He has been off for a little bit, but I don’t expect too much of a drop-off in terms of getting him back and going.”

And it remains to be seen how vulnerable to contact Trubisky will be. Nagy doesn’t baby his players. If Trubisky can go, he’ll approach the game as if he’s 100 percent. That could be problematic against the Rams, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a rampage. The four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is on pace for his third Defensive Player of the Year Award — with 12 1/2 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles in his last six games.

Though Trubisky was injured on a running play, the Bears are adamant that they will not curtail his creativity — either on designed runs or as a scrambler. After missing two games, Trubisky has dropped from first to fifth in rushing yards among quarterbacks, but he still leads in rushing average with 7.1 yards per carry.

“I think he’s made the right decisions on when to get down, when to get out of bounds and when to cut back,” Ragone said. “And I’ll say this with him in particular: That’s a true weapon that he possesses — his ability to move and run. He has a variable to this offense that makes us hard to defend. And I’m not going to coach that out of him.”