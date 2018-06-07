Matt Nagy: Kyle Long will be ‘good to go’ when Bears’ training camp opens

Guard Kyle Long did not participate in most of the Bears on-the-field work in the offseason, but will participate in team drills when training camp opens on July 20 in Bourbonnais, coach Matt Nagy said Thursday.

“He’ll be good to go,” Nagy said after the Bears completed their offseason program with a light practice at Halas Hall. “He’s continued to just keep getting healthier and healthier as the days go by, so when we get going in training camp, he’ll be ready.”

Long had three surgeries in the offseason — on his neck, shoulder and elbow. He said in April he felt ready to play. But with Long coming off injury plagued seasons in 2016 (missing eight games) and 2017 (six games), the Bears are taking a cautious approach.

Ode to Zach Miller

Bears guard Kyle Long (left), Mitch Trubisky (center) and Zach Miller (right) pose for a picture at the Bulls-Cavaliers game on March 17 at the United Center. Long missed much of the offseason program but is expected to be ready to participate when training camp opens on July 20 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Bears chairman George McCaskey gave general manager Ryan Pace credit for signing tight end Zach Miller to a one-year contract this week.

“It was a football decision,” McCaskey said. “I had asked Ted [Phillips, the team’s president] and Ryan last fall whether something could be done and was told that our options were limited,” McCaskey said. “Ted ame to me a couple of weeks ago and said that Ryan was thinking of this course of action. And I said it’s a football decision.

“But inside, I was rooting for it. And I think it’s great that it happened. In my opinion it may be as imporatnt as any of our offseason signings. Zach’s an outstanding person. I’m just so proud that he’s a Bear.”