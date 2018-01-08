The Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky pairing was a long time in the making, but it finally came together on Monday when the Bears named the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator their new head coach.
You see, Nagy had his eye on the Bears quarterback long before he ever took a snap in the NFL.
The problem was the Chiefs had the 27th pick of the draft and there was no way Trubisky was going to fall that far.
Instead, the Chiefs traded up to the 10th spot and took quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom then-GM John Dorsey had No. 1 on his QB board.
Many insiders felt the Bears’ top priority in the coaching search would involve the handling of Trubisky.
Well, it looks like the feeling was mutual.
Under Nagy, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has flourished, increasing his completion percentage in each of the past five seasons. He has gone from a 60.6 in 2013 to 67.5 this past season.
Trubisky finished his rookie season with a 59.4 completion rate.