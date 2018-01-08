Was it Matt Nagy’s love for Mitch Trubisky that got him hired?

The Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky pairing was a long time in the making, but it finally came together on Monday when the Bears named the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator their new head coach.

You see, Nagy had his eye on the Bears quarterback long before he ever took a snap in the NFL.

Here is a great piece of intel: Source close to Matt Nagy tells @ESPN1000 that Nagy loved Trubisky in 2017 NFL Draft and the Chiefs loved him. Nagy has stayed close to him during this season. Nagy believes you can win big with Trubisky. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 4, 2018

The problem was the Chiefs had the 27th pick of the draft and there was no way Trubisky was going to fall that far.

Instead, the Chiefs traded up to the 10th spot and took quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom then-GM John Dorsey had No. 1 on his QB board.

Many insiders felt the Bears’ top priority in the coaching search would involve the handling of Trubisky.

Ryan Pace says Bears are discussing Mitchell Trubisky having a say in who our next head coach: “It’s something we’re evaluating.” — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 1, 2018

Well, it looks like the feeling was mutual.

New #Bears coach Matt Nagy considered QB Mitchell Trubisky to be intriguing during the draft process. He definitely was a fan when Trubisky visited the #Chiefs. Now, the two will be linked forever. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2018

Under Nagy, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has flourished, increasing his completion percentage in each of the past five seasons. He has gone from a 60.6 in 2013 to 67.5 this past season.

Trubisky finished his rookie season with a 59.4 completion rate.