Matt Nagy: Missed PAT wasn’t Bears K Cody Parkey’s fault

MINNEAPOLIS — Cody Parkey hit an extra point off the right upright in the second quarter Sunday, the third time he’s drawn iron on a one-point kick this season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy, though, said it wasn’t the kicker’s fault.

“We gotta be better all around,” he said. “There were some other parts to that miss. … You’ll see it on tape.”

Film showed a high snap that holder Pat O’Donnell was nonetheless able to get down. Nagy said he didn’t want Parkey, who has now missed 10 kicks this season, to get public blame for it.

“Cody’s taken a lot this year — and he’ll take some of it [Sunday],” Nagy said. “But I’m gonna protect Cody on this one.”

Parkey — who hit the upright on two extra points and two field goals Nov. 11 against the Lions — said the kick felt good off his foot. He redeemed himself a bit with a 42-yard field goal that gave the Bears a 14-point lead with about four minutes to play.

“I’m confident every time I go out there,” Parkey said. “I’m human and sometimes it doesn’t go my way. But I stay positive, and good things happen.”