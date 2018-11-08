Matt Nagy: ‘Nothing’s really changed’ for Bears WR Kevin White

The Bears’ return to health in their wide receiver room likely doesn’t bode well for Kevin White playing Sunday.

Allen Robinson, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, was a full practice participant Thursday. So was Taylor Gabriel, who had been limited the day before with a knee injury.

The former first-round pick was a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time in his career. Asked about White on Thursday, coach Matt Nagy offered little indication the team’s plans had changed. He claimed Robinson’s return to health was beside the point.

“Nothing’s really changed for Kevin,” he said. “Kevin’s worrying about doing what he can do as best as he can, and however that fits into what we do, he’ll do that.

Bears receiver Kevin White celebrates his touchdown catch Saturday. | Annie Rice, AP photo

“He’s been great. He really has. Each of those wide receivers bring their own strengths and weaknesses. We just try to fit how they work into that, and with Allen [Robinson] being back at practice, nothing changes.”