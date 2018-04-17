Bears coach Matt Nagy on WR Allen Robinson’s knee: ‘I know he’ll be ready’

New Bears coach Matt Nagy said he hasn’t had any indications from the past two weeks that would tell him exactly when new receiver Allen Robinson and guard Kyle Long will return to team drills. Robinson is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, while Long had surgery on his neck, shoulder and left elbow this offseason.

In the interim, Robinson’s challenge “mental, mental, mental,” the coach said after the Bears’ first day of voluntary minicamp practices Tuesday.

“When I sit there and talk to you about installing plays and watching guys’ eyes and seeing what they’re doing as far as taking notes, he’s at the forefront of that,” Nagy said.

Meredith’s departure doesn’t up the stakes on Robinson’s recovery, Nagy said. The receiver expects to be ready by training camp.

New Bears receiver Allen Robinson speaks during a press conference Thursday at Halas Hall. (Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times)

“I’d hate to put pressure — that, ‘You’ve got to be ready or else’ — because I know he’ll be ready,” Nagy said.

Danny Trevathan was excused from practice for personal reasons, Nagy said. The inside linebacker indicated on Instagram that he is dealing with a hospitalized family member.