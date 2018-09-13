Matt Nagy: Bears LB Roquan Smith has earned more playing time

Roquan Smith will play more Monday night than he did against the rival Packers, when the rookie logged only eight snaps.

“I think so, yeah,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. “I think, again, we go back to training camp and you talk about where he was at and he had that little deal with his hammy and we wanted to be kind of cautious with it and be smart.

“And I do feel like right now, with that time he’s had, he’s in a position to play more.”

Smith missed the first 29 days of the preseason due to a contract standoff, and felt tightness in his left hamstring in his second practice back. He didn’t practice in full until last week.

He only entered Sunday’s game because Danny Trevathan hurt his back. Smith recorded a sack on his first snap and was eventually replaced by Trevathan, only to take the field in place of Nick Kwiatkoski on the Packers’ final scoring drive.

Smith said earlier this week he was ready to play as long as his coaches wanted, “if it’s one quarter or an entire game.” He is a candidate to start for Kwiatkoski.