Matt Nagy on Bears’ run struggles: not even ‘Sweetness’ could help on some plays

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel loses the ball while pitching it to running back Jordan Howard. | Bill Kostroun/AP photo

Despite Jordan Howard rushing for 76 yards Sunday, his most since Oct. 28, the Bears are still “trying to massage our identity, conceptually, of where we’re at with the run game,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

Translation: they have to find a way to stop losing yards.

Seven times Sunday, Howard ran for two yards or fewer.

“In some instances there are some mental errors, execution-wise,” Nagy said. “And there are some times where we could put Walter Payton back there and he’s not getting any yards.

“But there are other times where the line blocks just phenomenally and for whatever reason it doesn’t hit.”

Howard hit on runs for 25 and 22 yards, but the threat of a negative play is affecting the Bears’ playcalling. The Bears’ season-long struggles are a team effort — from blocking struggles to, earlier this season, Howard being less decisive on runs. Nagy reiterated Monday that one single player was not to blame.

“There is a lot more to it. I wish you could just hit Controller A and say, ‘Run this play,’” he said. “It’s not that. There’s a lot to it.”

Nagy repeated that he won’t run the ball simply because football convention dictates it.

“I don’t worry about that, I don’t care about that,” he said. “I really don’t.”