Matt Nagy was tired of sitting on a play, so he used it for a Tarik Cohen TD

Tarik Cohen curled up with the football and pretended to take a nap after catching a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He lined up in a fullback position and raced past Lions cornerback Nevin Larson to get open down the right flank.

“We’ve had that play in our playbook for several weeks now,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, “And I was not going back to the game-plan with the quarterbacks next week with that play on the call sheet. …

“Chase (Daniel) made a great throw, Tarik made a great route. We got the matchup that we liked and that was a big part of the game.”

Daniel barely overthrew Cohen on an out-and-up in the same end zone in the second quarter.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass Thursday. |Leon Halip/Getty Images

Cohen finished with three rushes for 14 yards and seven catches for 45. On third-and-9 with a minute left, he ran for 10 yards to seal the game. He was dragged forward by guard James Daniels, which is technically a foul, but it wasn’t called.

“To go around and get the first down, that’s a big-time play,” Nagy said.