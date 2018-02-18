It was a Sunday all about adjustments for Matt Prokash. And he showed the ability to conform.
Prokash was not able to participate in his early morning league at Wood Dale Bowl because he had qualified for the Section 2 sectional of the 57th Beat the Champions at Elk Grove Bowl. After his first ball left one pin standing, Prokash, a sales engineer from Northbrook, made a slight change.
“I moved just a little,’’ he said. “It was a nice adjustment.’’
A nice adjustment indeed for Prokash, who, after picking up the spare, rattled off 11 consecutive strikes to finish with a 290 game. He followed with games of 279 and 278 to win the sectional with a scratch 847.
“I am still shaking,’’ Prokash said. “After I got the carry, it was fun.’’
On the women’s side, Danielle Beeck, a pharmacy tech from Hodgkins, was the top finisher with a 769 on games of 198, 236 and 246 to add to her 89 handicap.
“I just tried to ignore what I was doing,’’ Beeck said. “I didn’t want to pay attention to the scores and have fun.’’
The top six women and top seven men advanced to the finals in March, where the top prize for both men and women is $7,500..
Also having fun was Terrance House, who had games of 204, 249 and 177 to go with his 189 handicap to finish second on with an 819. Tim Barth, bowling on the same lanes and following Prokash, finished third with a 782.
Some familiar bowlers return to the finals. Vicki Hobscheid, the 2014 champion, was the final women’s qualifier. Robyn Hamilton, a runner-up in the 2011 finals, was fourth.
Other women advancing were Stephanie Aldridge, Belinda Pagan, and Michele Berry. Other men advancing were Bobby Nunn, Anthony Kornecke, Michael Cothard and Andy Parham.
In its first 56 years, BTC, for which the Sun-Times is media sponsor, has raised $2.856,618.43 for charity from 5,768,200 entries.
FOX VALLEY: Some days, it’s just Yurs.
Missy Yurs owned the field at the Fox Valley sectional Sunday at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb with a 746. On the men’s side, Frank Tardio finally made the finals with a 724.
“It was just making sure I was hitting the mark, as long as I slowed down,’’ said Yurs, a DeKalb courier.
She advanced out of sectionals for the first time with games of 205, 254 and 206 to go with 81 pins of handicap.
In BTC, handicap is 90 percent of difference of average below 210.
Tardio, a retired ironworker from Inverness, moved to an older ball, a Hammer Black Widow, in the middle of the first game because he “was leaving a flat 10. Then I was in the pocket every time.’’
He rolled games of 245, 246 and 206 with 27 pins of handicap.
The top three men and the top three women advanced to the finals.
Jody Svoboda, a CNA from Sycamore,was second, while Dr. Terri Crawley, a pediatrician from Huntley, became what is believed to be the first doctor to make the finals.
Mike Ryan, a teacher from Algonquin, missed the top spot by one pin, with a 723. Joe Spoonmore, a Yorkville man who works for well drilling, had the final spot.
SCORES
Section 2 Sectional
At Elk Grove Bowl
(Top top six women and top seven men, pending verification, advance to finals)
Sunday’s Results
Women
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP-TOT
Danielle Beeck, Rolling 198-236-246-89-769
Stephanie Aldridge, Hillside 206-201-266-64-737
Belinda Pagan, BZ-River Grove 164-193-222-137-716
Robyn Hamilton, BZ-Woodridge 161-170-198-186-715
Vicki Hobscheid, Wood Dale 214-267-228-0-709
Michele Berry, Elk Grove 158-169-200-180-707
Michelle Cox, Suburbanite 188-105-167-243-703
Marie Boyd , Town Hall 239-188-205-62-694
Pam O’Neil , Elk Grove 188-215-228-37-668
Alexis Smith, Town Hall 172-225-235-54-686
Sandi Prescott, Rolling 142-181-180-164-667
Sharon Zmija, Elk Grove 142-182-178-164-666
Aida Avila, Striker 166-195-210-102-664
Jenny Hubbard, Elk Grove 203-144-193-121-661
Yulonda Ellis, Hillside 168-194-197-99-658
Jean Schrilla, Stardust 181-189-225-59-654
Johnnie Dossie, Town Hall 177-167-168-135-647
Becky Pippenger, Suburbanite 157-147-225-118-0-647
Layana Richardson, Town Hall 116-148-208-175-647
Nicole Phipps, AMF Forest 190-177-146-132-645
Ellen Roose, Elk Grove 178-129-178-159-644
Sylvia Paredes, AMF Forest 160-135-169-172-636
Linda Haarmans, Rolling 207-123-236-0-622
Yeun Childers, Rolling 136-188-171-176-621
Kelly Vassalla, Rolling 144-148-122-207-621
Tommica Akins, Town Hall 121-157-129-210-617
Andrea Hawkins-Kamper, Wood Dale 180-223-192-21-616
Diane Zollicoffer, Town Hall 145-179-203-89-616
Elaine Davis, Town Hall 133-145-161-172-611
Lucy Coulombe, Striker 185-192-141-91-609
Cheryl Mason, Hillside 162-119-169-159-609
Deborah Arellano, Circle 101-137-144-226-608
Anna Harrington, AMF Forest 100-144-147-216-607
Darlene Mullen, AMF Forest 163-149-163-129-604
Diane Thorne-Bakker, Rolling 144-150-187-118-599
Linda Wood, Hillside 210-163-167-59-599
Chantel Christman, Hillside 164-178-174-78-594
Maureen Murray, Striker 157-131-165-135-588
Vanessa Lopez, BZ-River Grove 154-152-174-102-587
Doreen Chiarelli, Tivoli 140-105-141-191-577
Barb Lehr, Elk Grove 147-151-124-181-573
Marilyn Russell, Stardust 128-105-130-210-573
Kris Ryne, Stardust 144-115-161-153-573
Marilyn Sadio, Rolling 113-111-94-243-561
Carolyn Repa, BZ-River Grove 181-157-103-113-554
Marilyn Fatigato, Wood Dale 101-150-148-151-550
Men
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP-TOT
Matt Prokash, Wood Dale 290-279-278-0-847
Terrence House, BZ-River Grove 204-249-177-189-819
Timothy Barth, Stardust 266-269-247-0-782
Bobby Nunn, Town Hall 267-213-191-91-762
Anthony Kornecki, Stardust 223-244-179-105-751
Mike Cothard Jr, Suburbanite 288-183-244-27-742
Andy Parham, Hillside 227-215-226-70-738
James Cascino, Circle 172-269-234-62-737
Dale Schepp, Suburbanite 206-253-256-0-715
Mike Zaworski, AMF Forest 247-190-192-75-704
Jim Rubino , Elk Grove 173-181-188-151-693
Ralph Byrd, Stardust 234-212-226-10-682
Leonardo Ostiguin, Town Hall 182-195-214-59-680
Adam Zaffaroni, BZ-River Grove 184-155-255-83-677
Steve Habura, Stardust 225-224-195-29-673
William Green Jr, Hillside 195-203-190-83-671
Damaso Munoz Jr, Striker 213-204-192-59-668
Nazareth Jehezian, Elk Grove 189-217-218-37-661
Leroy White, Town Hall 154-130-188-189-661
Patrick Manno, Striker 236-187-196-40-659
Johnny Lozada, Stardust 191-257-194-13-655
Bob Stigger, Circle 189-234-202-27-652
Randy Wysocke, Elk Grove 213-180-200-59-652
Edgar Aldana, BZ-River Grove 168-150-145-180-643
Mike Thomka, Wood Dale 223-175-243-0-641
Phillip Karides, Rolling 205-156-195-83-639
Taylor Zaremba, AMF Forest 194-231-189-24-638
Jim Joseph, Tivoli 226-182-153-75-636
Nick Pogvara, Rolling 148-236-220-32-636
Matt Barters, Elk Grove 201-184-225-24-634
Michael Cortese, Striker 116-258-236-24-634
Marc Smith , Town Hall 153-146-192-140-631
Mike Spencer, BZ-Woodridge 172-171-212-75-630
Mike Schmelter, Stardust 184-205-226-13-628
Dave Thomas, Circle 213-177-190-48-628
Richard Bieser, Rolling 113-158-171-175-617
Noah O’Daniel, Town Hall 166-238-169-43-616
Albert Cavazos, Wood Dale 147-177-161-129-614
Brandon Cariello , Wood Dale 216-189-208-0-613
Michael Boyd, Wood Dale 131-180-210-91-612
Nick Kleba, Rolling 190-198-214-10-612
Robert Loos, Suburbanite 157-184-192-78-611
Josh Tromp, Elk Grove 147-144-203-116-610
Richard Davis, BZ-Woodridge 184-185-203-37-609
Steven Wozny, Suburbanite 172-165-202-70-609
Patrick Tihlarik, Suburbanite 135-159-217-97-608
Paul Bures, Stardust 181-141-155-126-603
Michael Battaglia , AMF Forest 142-151-183-126-602
Ellis Haywood, Hillside 162-192-155-89-598
Barry Stamps, BZ-River Grove 179-181-238-0-598
Lawrence Algee, BZ-Woodridge 168-216-157-56-597
Al Lechowski, BZ-River Grove 176-194-153-72-595
Joe Gregoire, BZ-Woodridge 192-179-201-21-593
Bryan Vignola, Circle 128-167-160-132-587
Dylan Leska, Stardust 141-180-189-70-580
Adam Harris, Striker 228-140-148-54-570
Carlos Gamboa, BZ-River Grove 181-190-196-0-567
William Woosley, Elk Grove 142-168-137-116-563
Martin Lacaze, Elk Grove 159-149-178-62-548
David Taylor, Hillside 181-172-193-0-546
Paul Jurack, Rolling 135-129-125-153-542
Robert Garner, Stardust 177-139-181-40-537
Boguslaw Krzyzewski, Stardust 144-214-139-29-526
Joe Svec, Suburbanite 138-124-180-70-512
Fox Valley Sectional
At Mardi Gras Lanes, DeKalb
(Top top three men and top three women, pending verification, advance to finals)
Sunday’s Results
Women
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP-TOT
Missy Yurs, Four Seasons 205-254-206-81-746
Jody Svoboda, Mardi Gras 159-172-135-237-703
Terri Crawley, Poplar Creek 226-248-204-2-680
Jill Salvesen, Fox 201-205-269-0-675
Kara Johnson, Hometown 215-152-145-156-668
Jill Meyer, Lisle 143-155-150-194-648
Jennifer Walsh, Fox 175-168-175-118-635
Courtney Cochrare, Mardi Gras 163-170-148-153-634
Beth Johnson, Lisle 137-208-140-145-630
Linda Curley, Bowlway 177-189-159-102-627
Linda Medon, Lisle 146-153-169-153-621
Barb Welnowski, Fox 169-223-184-45-621
Bobbie Ann Luscalzo, Liberty 151-180-118-143-592
Ashley Richardson, Wheaton 106-131-109-243-589
Karissa Rudow, Hometown 155-161-144-129-589
Tiffany Curl, Hometown 264-156-150-108-578
Dana Young, Four Seasons 113-114-149-199-575
Jenni Sokolowski, Poplar Creek 168-187-188-27-570
Jill Ludvigsen, Fox 107-115-99-243-564
Melissa Lupa, Hometown 128-167-156-113-564
Holly Zicha, Fox 126-165-133-132-556
Terri Dejong, Poplar Creek 150-135-158-108-551
Enjulina Persad, Lisle 105-115-130-189-539
Stacy Torres, Fox 125-144-108-135-512
Men
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP-TOT
Frank Tardio, Poplar Creek 245-246-206-27-724
Mike Ryan, Liberty 259-179-210-75-723
Joe Spoonmore, Hometown 236-256-224-0-716
Jack Urban, Lisle 203-188-247-67-705
Jeff Klemenswicz, Lisle 213-256-236-0-705
Shane Egerman, Four Seasons 258-158-186-97-699
James Cradduck, Mardi Gras 204-266-216-0-686
Charles Slone, Mardi Gras 244-258-181-0-683
Jeff Hahn, Wheaton 169-191-194-118-672
Derek Rayner, Poplar Creek 203-200-232-35-670
Dave McKee, Poplar Creek 213-196-259-0-668
Russ Bowling, Poplar Creek 228-233-204-0-665
Mike Strnad, Fox 181-242-191-48-662
Jim Schnute, Fox 190-194-201-75-660
Aaron Kubisak, Hometown 159-244-256-0-659
Mark Parochelli, Bowlway 202-206-162-78-648
Brock Dyer, Mardi Gras 205-224-213-5-647
Kelly Schwinn, Fox 187-199-259-0-645
Will Bradford, Hometown 237-180-224-0-641
Dave Palojarvi Jr, Poplar Creek 160-224-257-0-641
Tony Wolak, Fox 238-193-161-43-635
Tom Sims, Fox 259-191-175-0-625
Mike Bilica, Fox 177-178-255-8-615
Guy Hankins, Hometown 223-161-200-29-613
Jarod Gale, Four Seasons 146-174-167-124-611
Justin Young, Liberty 217-173-217-0-607
Dale Byers, Mardi Gras 140-181-161-102-584
Bill Anderson, Fox 172-157-148-97-574
Mark Pavel, Fox 145-154-183-89-571
Ryan Benjamin, Fox 153-175-199-40-567
Kurt Gieseke, Wheaton 211-177-178-0-566
Rich Scott, Lisle 151-155-178-75-559
Wally Nagel, Lisle 165-166-167-54-552
Patrick Goyack, Hometown 141-135-176-99-551
Tim Bujak, Poplar Creek 167-178-200-2-547
Tim Dowjotas, Fox 163-194-181-0-538
Tim Makoloski, Lisle 188-145-189-8-530
Justin Peterman, Four Seasons 177-138-147-43-505
Finals
March 4: Women, Classic Bowl, Morton Grove, 11 a.m.
March 11: Men, Waveland Bowl, Chicago, 10 a.m.