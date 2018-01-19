A new world order: Bears ‘brainstorming’ cutting-edge offense for Mitch Trubisky

On Oct. 2, 2010, Vic Fangio learned something about Mark Helfrich and what his offensive philosophies could accomplish. And it was lesson learned through a drubbing.

As Stanford’s defensive coordinator that season, Fangio had to slow down Oregon’s fast-paced, spread offense, which was coordinated by Helfrich and called by then-coach Chip Kelly.

“They were ahead of their time at that point,” Fangio said.

And the Ducks were ahead on the scoreboard, outscoring the Cardinal by 28 points in the second half en court to a 52-31 victory. It was Stanford’s only loss during a 12-1 season. Fangio’s defense pitched three shutouts that season in conference play.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Vikings. (AP)

Oregon’s impressive run, meanwhile, ended in the BCS National Championship, a 22-19 loss to Auburn and quarterback Cam Newton.

“They were at the no-huddle at a high-speed pace,” Fangio said. “The game was spread out more. They had — I don’t want to say an X and O advantage — but a method advantage that people hadn’t caught up to yet at that point, and they had good players doing it.

“ … Now, more and more people are doing it. It’s still a good scheme. It still has its good and bad points, but at that point, the newness was still in their favor.”

But it will be a new to the Bears. In fact, everything will be offensively under coach Matt Nagy and Helfrich. They don’t even quite know what they’re building for quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Co. But they want to attack. They want to be innovative. They want to be cutting edge.

It’s a playbook that will evolve through Trubisky’s success and failures. But it’s safe to say that that it will be more a diverse approach because of all the influences it will have in its construction under Nagy and Helfrich.

Nagy learned the West Coast offense under Chiefs coach Andy Reid, but Nagy said the Chiefs also implemented “some of the college stuff,” which included run-pass options. They wanted to be “new wave.”

“We were trying to be a little bit out of the box,” Nagy said.

Helfrich stood out to Nagy because of his experiences with run-pass options at Oregon, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2009 to ’12 and head coach from 2013 to ’16.

But Helfrich also spent eight years with Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter in college as his quarterbacks coach at Boise State and Arizona State. Koetter is a disciple of the “Air Coryell” system, a vertical passing game attack.

Heflrich certainly faces an adjustment coming from college. As he said, he can’t be as experimental as he was at Oregon and “waste a play.”

But the NFL also is now full of versions of spread offenses that have proliferated throughout college. That’s why Helfrich’s pairing with Nagy is an intriguing one.

“You’ve seen what someone called ‘the trickle-up effect’ of college football to the NFL,” Helfrich said.

In a way, the Bears have been here before. Marc Trestman was hired after Lovie Smith to modernize the offense for Jay Cutler, and everything failed miserably.

But there are important differences to consider, whether it’s the hiring process that landed Nagy and then his staff, Nagy’s temperament compared to Trestman’s, the Bears’ ability to retain Fangio for the defense or the blank slate that essentially is Trubisky.

Helfrich also is a former quarterback who played a role in Marcus Mariota’s emergence and who has a reputation as an innovator. Aaron Kromer, who was Trestman’s offensive coordinator, worked with the offensive line.

It’s early, but Nagy sounds very open-minded to everything. He wants to learn from Helfrich, and Helfrich wants to learn from him. They have ideas — lots of them — and building an offense for Trubisky will be a collaborative effort. Helfrich describe the offense as in an “infantile stage,” while Nagy said they’re still “brainstorming.”

“For us, that’s the fun part,” Nagy said.