Max Strus decides to return to DePaul after withdrawing from NBA Draft

Max Strus is returning to DePaul to play another season after withdrawing from the NBA draft. | Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Guard Max Strus has decided to return to DePaul for his senior season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft, the school announced Wednesday morning.

His decision to remove himself from the draft comes a little more than two months after Strus originally submitted his name and intentions to declare for the draft, which will take place on June 21 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Strus, who led the Blue Demons last year averaging 16.8 points per game, didn’t hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college ball.

“I’m glad I was able to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA teams,” said Strus, a Hickory Hills, Illinois, native. “Now we can look forward to my senior season at DePaul and we’re already working and getting better this spring as a team.”

Strus, who stands at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, made 81 three-pointers last season, which was good for second on DePaul’s single-season record list. He scored in double-figures in 26 of his 31 games last season and recorded at least 20 points in 12 games.