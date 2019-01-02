Gene Okerlund, legendary WWE announcer, dies at age 76

Gene Okerlund passed away Wednesday at the age of 76. | Photo credit: WWE

Gene Okerlund, a legendary figure in professional wrestling as an interviewer and ringside commentator over the last four decades, died Wednesday, according to WWE. He was 76.

Okerlund, known affectionately as “Mean Gene,” became famous with wrestling fans around the world after joining WWE (then known as World Wrestling Federation) in 1984. He interviewed many of the biggest names to ever jump into the ring, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who gave Okerlund his popular moniker.

The WWE called him “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history,” the rare figure whose stature stood up aside the famous athletes he often interviewed.

Okerlund studied broadcast journalism at the University of Nebraska and started working in television when he landed his first wrestling job with the American Wrestling Association. He would later go on to do interviews for WWE, American Wrestling Association and World Championship Wrestling, alongside hosting several wrestling-related television programs such as “All-American Wrestling” and “Tuesday Night Titans.”

If you watched professional wrestling in the 1980s, there’s little doubt you watched Okerlund.

“Mean Gene” made his last WWE appearance on Jan. 22, 2018 for the 25th anniversary of “RAW,” in which he interviewed A.J. Styles.

No cause of death was released by WWE.