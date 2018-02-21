Mel Kiper Jr.: Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson, possible Bears draft target, a star

Mel Kiper Jr. wasn’t shy in finding his best comparison for Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson: a possible Hall of Famer.

Speaking Wednesday, the ESPN draft analyst said Nelson reminded him of Steve Hutchinson, the seven-time Pro Bowl guard and five-time all-pro who was one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction last month.

“You just watch him — he just destroys people at the collegiate level,” Kiper said. “Steve Hutchinson … is a good comp. had a great career in the NFL. I went back and looked at their size, their strength, their physical attributes, athletic numbers and they were very comparable.”

The Bears figure to be interested in Nelson after telling guard Josh Sitton on Tuesday they would not pick up the $8 million option on his contract. The team hired Nelson’s former college line coach, Harry Hiestand, in January. There’s no promise Nelson will be available when the Bears draft eighth; Kiper projected him to go seventh, to the Buccaneers, but said he could be drafted in the top five.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson blocks against Stanford in November. (AP)

The Bears want to get younger on their offensive line, and Nelson would be a perfect place to start.

Kiper had the Bears selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who he thinks can play both inside and outside.