Former Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera signs minor league deal with Pirates: report

Former White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pirates, according to The Athletic and ESPN. The deal reportedly includes an invitation to spring training and up to $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Cabrera, 34, played with the White Sox from 2015 until 2017, when the team traded him to the Royals for a pair of prospects. His best season on the South Side came in 2016, when he batted .296/.345/.455 with 42 doubles, 14 home runs and 86 RBI in 646 plate appearances.

Last season, Cabrera batted .280 with six home runs in 278 plate appearances for the Indians, but he was at exactly zero wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

The Pirates could potentially use Cabrera off the bench as a fourth outfielder. Starling Marte and Corey Dickerson are locked into two of the starting outfield spots, while free agent signing Lonnie Chisenhall looks likely to get the first crack at the third opening. Utility man Pablo Reyes is also capable of filling in at the corners.