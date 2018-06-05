Members of Congress express disappointment with Bears for silencing players

The Chicago Bears link arms during the National Anthem before they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One week after the NFL released its proposed new national anthem policy, four area members of Congress expressed their disappointment with the Bears and asked for a meeting to talk about the franchise’s stance on the matter.

After a new anthem policy was unanimously adopted by the teams last week, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, and three other Illinois democrats sent a letter on Tuesday addressed to the McCaskey family.

In the letter, along with Representatives Bobby Rush, Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky defended the players “Constitutional right” to protest during the anthem with the attention to shed light on their concern of police brutality against people of color.

“It’s disappointing that your franchise voted to silence the players you employ during this important national dialogue,” the letter states.

The four signers include the three House members from Illinois who are African America, Kelly, Rush and Davis. A spokesman for Kelly said the NFL contacted her office on Tuesday to get more information about the letter.

Bears linebacker Sam Acho said he hoped the politicians would combine the letter with actions.

“To your question of the politicians that wrote a letter, writing letters is great,” he said. “I’d also, say ‘O.K., what are you doing to make an impact? If you’re doing something that’s making an impact, let me hop on board with that too. so it’s a ‘both and’ thing, not an ‘either or.’”

The four members of Congress asked if the McCaskeys were involved in the NFL’s vote for a new proposed league-wide anthem policy and what their stance on the vote was.

“Did you vote to affirm this policy, did you abstain or were were you not present?” the letter asked.

The Bears didn’t participate in anthem protests last season by taking a knee. However, the team linked arms during the anthem prior to its game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field on Sept. 24.

President Donald Trump cancelled the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ visit the White House after several players said they weren’t going to go. The NFL players association expressed its disappointment in the White House.

White House Secretary Sarah Sanders at the daily briefing said the Eagles pulled a “political stunt” because the team “committed” to the White House event and then waited “until the very last minute” to make changes. She ignored a question about whether President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for the situation since he attacked NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Acho, the Bears’ union representative, said the President’s statement, in which he said the Eagles weren’t welcome, didn’t catch him off-guard.

“Just because somebody makes a statement doesn’t mean it’s true,” he said. “I could sit here and make a statement about anything. That doesn’t mean my statement is true. I could sit and say, ‘Well, the sky is green.’ Statement from Sam Acho, Chicago Bears linebacker, NFLPA executive committee. ‘Isn’t it frustrating for Sam to say the sky is green?’ No because the sky is blue, it’s not green. That’s why it doesn’t frustrate me, nor does it surprise me because you see it time and time again. …

“I’m not surprised because when you look at people’s history, you start seeing themes. I heard a saying – it wasn’t my dad, but it was someone wise in my life – who said, ‘People are going to tell you who they are, it’s up to you to believe them or not.’ So there’s gotta come a point where you start believing who someone is and who they’re not. No matter what line of duty they’re in or no matter what their title is, you look at someone’s work, you look at their history. An apple tree doesn’t produce oranges. Apple trees make apples. So if you start looking at somebody’s fruit, you start realizing, OK, I’m no longer surprised. It’d be a fool of me to be surprised.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the new anthem policy last week, which forces players and NFL personnel to stand on the field during the anthem or stay off the field. Those who don’t follow the new rule will see “appropriate discipline.”

“We want people to stand,” Goodell said. “We do believe that moment is important to focus on.”

The anthem protests have been quiet gestures stemming from Colin Kaepernick’s protest in 2016. The former 49ers quarterback took a knee to protest against police violence, specifically against African-Americans and people of color.