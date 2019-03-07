Mendick’s homer helps White Sox hold off Brewers

White Sox 9, Brewers 5

The Danny Mendick game

Class AA Birmingham infielder Danny Mendick might not one of the Sox’ high profile prospects but he’s having quite a nice spring. His three-run homer against Bubba Derby in the seventh gave the Sox (4-8-2) a 9-5 lead. Mendick also made a diving stop at second base. For the spring, Mendick is batting .357 with two homers, two doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Stay hot

Tim Anderson slides safely back into first base on a pickoff attempt during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Carlos Rodon pitched four scoreless innings in his second start, Tim Anderson singled twice, raising his average to .500, and Yoan Moncada doubled and walked, hiking his average to .387 and on-base to .480. Moncada also made a nice play on a ground ball at third base. James McCann (.400) and Leury Garcia (.350) each had two hits including a double.

Big, bad numbers in the pen

These are from small sample sizes no bigger than seven innings, but these are ERAs of some White Sox relief pitchers: Nate Jones 6.75, Jace Fry 9.00, Carson Fulmer 9.00, Thyago Vieira 9.82, Caleb Frare 13.50, Aaron Bummer 17.18, Juan Minaya 22.09, Ian Hamilton 36.00.

Hamilton, making his first appearance after shaking off the effects of a car accident early in camp, gave up four runs on four hits, including Manny Pina’s inside-the-park homer, in one inning.

Jones, after taking a hot smash off his foot, gave up a homer to former Sox Tyler Saladino.

On a much better note, likely closer Alex Colome (0.00 ERA) was unscathed again in his third outing, and Dylan Covey (two scoreless innings) hasn’t allowed a run in three two-inning appearances.

On deck

Sox at Angels, Tempe, 2:05 p.m., Manny Banuelos vs. Andrew Heaney