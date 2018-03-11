Men’s finals in Beat the Champions: The notes and the scores

Joseph Bowers ( center) won the men's finals of the 57th Beat the Champions on Sunday at Waveland Bowl in Chicago; on his left (l-c) are Tom Ollenberger,(fifth) and Tony Baller (third), while on his right (c-r) are Allan Pecka and Keith Nelson. Credit: Dale Bowman

Memories helped Tony Baller of Forest Park take third place Sunday in the men’s finals of Beat the Champions at Waveland Bowl.

‘‘I used to bowl here,’’ said Baller, who works in finance/accounting for Wilson Sporting Goods. ‘‘That’s why I brought along my 27-year-old Purple Hammer [ball].’’

Baller, who advanced out of Habetler, rolled a 923 with 50 pins of handicap.

Planning helps

Keith Nelson, an auto painter from Frankfort, finished fourth with a scratch 922 with the help of pre-planning.

‘‘It is a different shot,’’ said Nelson, who advanced out of Centennial Lanes. ‘‘Came here [Saturday] and knew what the house shot was.’’

A cut above

Tom Ollenberger, a carpenter from Evergreen Park, finished fifth with an 888. He said that he enters BTC every year and that this was the first time he made it out of his house.

Something new

Bill Henkes won the new feature this year. His card was drawn from all the non-qualifiers. He won a Storm bowling ball and also will be invited with a guest to the taping of the BTC target show for 2018-19.

For the ages

Neal Outerbridge was the youngest bowler in the field at 21 and finished sixth with a scratch 882. Frank Tardio was the oldest bowler in the field at 73 and finished 31st.

* * * *

SCORES AND PRIZES

Men’s Finals

At Waveland Bowl, Chicago

Sunday’s results

Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-G4-Hdp–Tot

Joseph Bowers, Lynwood 264-258-300-198-0–1020

Allan Pecka, Orland 257-267-246-213-0–983

Tony Baller, Habetler 234-247-181-211-50–923

Keith Nelson, Centennial 227-235-236-224-0–922

Tom Ollenberger, Oak Forest 233-152-232-225-46–888

Neal Outerbridge, Burr Oak 236-176-246-224-0–882

Bobby Nunn, Town Hall 190-154-169-223-122–868

Mike Ryan, Liberty 158-152-193-257-100–860

Brauc Palmer, Lakewood 248-158-164-195-82–847

Jim Peach, Beverly 204-204-211-225-0–844

Larry Herman, Arena 221-176-184-171-90–842

Sam Rolph, Oak Forest 206-269-171-195-0–841

Mike Cothard Jr., Suburbanite 183-204-174-241-36–838

Anthonie Calvin, Skyway 134-162-146-178-219–834

Mike Herman, Thunder 223-204-173-199-28–827

*Keith Banasiak, Palos 210-242-182-179-0–813

*Anthony Kornecki, Stardust 168-177-156-172-140–813

David Kadish, Sunset 178-193-203-180-46–800

Andy Parham, Hillside 190-187-210-117-93–797

Louis Gorcos, Oak Forest 169-198-244–183-0–794

Melvin Williams, Burr Oak 209-154-195-223-10–791

Tony Dussel, Beverly 183-224-152-187-32–778

John Bond, Waveland 182-173-160-154-108–777

Keith Woods, Lakeside 129-171-212-221-43–776

Mark Seferovic, Peotone 179-175-165-157-97–773

Timothy Barth, Stardust 247-155-204-145-0–761

Jamie Clemons, Lawn 168-140-179-156-111–754

Matt Prokash, Wood Dale 221-144-163-212-0–740

Herbert Wilson, Palos 200-178-225-130-0–733

Joe Spoonmore, Hometown 170-201-200-149-0–720

Frank Tardio, Poplar Creek 192-176-157-158-36–719

Terrance House, BZ-River Grove 170-135-187-150-57–699

* Tied for 16th

PRIZES

1st: $7,500, 2nd: 50-inch smart HDTV, 3rd: 43-inch smart HDTV, 4th: 32-inch smart HDTV, 5th: 24-inch smart HDTV, 6th-13th: Hammer Black Widow Gold Ball and Hammer two-ball tote bag, 14th-21st: Hammer Black Widowl Gold Ball, 22nd-32nd: KR StrikeForce 2-ball roller bowling bag