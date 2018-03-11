Memories helped Tony Baller of Forest Park take third place Sunday in the men’s finals of Beat the Champions at Waveland Bowl.
‘‘I used to bowl here,’’ said Baller, who works in finance/accounting for Wilson Sporting Goods. ‘‘That’s why I brought along my 27-year-old Purple Hammer [ball].’’
Baller, who advanced out of Habetler, rolled a 923 with 50 pins of handicap.
Planning helps
Keith Nelson, an auto painter from Frankfort, finished fourth with a scratch 922 with the help of pre-planning.
‘‘It is a different shot,’’ said Nelson, who advanced out of Centennial Lanes. ‘‘Came here [Saturday] and knew what the house shot was.’’
A cut above
Tom Ollenberger, a carpenter from Evergreen Park, finished fifth with an 888. He said that he enters BTC every year and that this was the first time he made it out of his house.
Something new
Bill Henkes won the new feature this year. His card was drawn from all the non-qualifiers. He won a Storm bowling ball and also will be invited with a guest to the taping of the BTC target show for 2018-19.
For the ages
Neal Outerbridge was the youngest bowler in the field at 21 and finished sixth with a scratch 882. Frank Tardio was the oldest bowler in the field at 73 and finished 31st.
* * * *
SCORES AND PRIZES
Men’s Finals
At Waveland Bowl, Chicago
Sunday’s results
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-G4-Hdp–Tot
Joseph Bowers, Lynwood 264-258-300-198-0–1020
Allan Pecka, Orland 257-267-246-213-0–983
Tony Baller, Habetler 234-247-181-211-50–923
Keith Nelson, Centennial 227-235-236-224-0–922
Tom Ollenberger, Oak Forest 233-152-232-225-46–888
Neal Outerbridge, Burr Oak 236-176-246-224-0–882
Bobby Nunn, Town Hall 190-154-169-223-122–868
Mike Ryan, Liberty 158-152-193-257-100–860
Brauc Palmer, Lakewood 248-158-164-195-82–847
Jim Peach, Beverly 204-204-211-225-0–844
Larry Herman, Arena 221-176-184-171-90–842
Sam Rolph, Oak Forest 206-269-171-195-0–841
Mike Cothard Jr., Suburbanite 183-204-174-241-36–838
Anthonie Calvin, Skyway 134-162-146-178-219–834
Mike Herman, Thunder 223-204-173-199-28–827
*Keith Banasiak, Palos 210-242-182-179-0–813
*Anthony Kornecki, Stardust 168-177-156-172-140–813
David Kadish, Sunset 178-193-203-180-46–800
Andy Parham, Hillside 190-187-210-117-93–797
Louis Gorcos, Oak Forest 169-198-244–183-0–794
Melvin Williams, Burr Oak 209-154-195-223-10–791
Tony Dussel, Beverly 183-224-152-187-32–778
John Bond, Waveland 182-173-160-154-108–777
Keith Woods, Lakeside 129-171-212-221-43–776
Mark Seferovic, Peotone 179-175-165-157-97–773
Timothy Barth, Stardust 247-155-204-145-0–761
Jamie Clemons, Lawn 168-140-179-156-111–754
Matt Prokash, Wood Dale 221-144-163-212-0–740
Herbert Wilson, Palos 200-178-225-130-0–733
Joe Spoonmore, Hometown 170-201-200-149-0–720
Frank Tardio, Poplar Creek 192-176-157-158-36–719
Terrance House, BZ-River Grove 170-135-187-150-57–699
* Tied for 16th
PRIZES
1st: $7,500, 2nd: 50-inch smart HDTV, 3rd: 43-inch smart HDTV, 4th: 32-inch smart HDTV, 5th: 24-inch smart HDTV, 6th-13th: Hammer Black Widow Gold Ball and Hammer two-ball tote bag, 14th-21st: Hammer Black Widowl Gold Ball, 22nd-32nd: KR StrikeForce 2-ball roller bowling bag