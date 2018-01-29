Merriam-Webster disses host for using ‘pissant’ to describe Tom Brady’s daughter
Pissant isn’t an everyday word. It’s probably not even in most people’s vocabulary.
The word became popularized Monday when Tom Brady hung up on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show after another radio host, Alex Reimer, called the Patriots star’s 5-year-old daughter “an annoying little pissant.”
Merriam-Webster dictionary shared a tweet to let everyone know that “pissant” is trending. The amount of times the “pissant” was looked up has skyrocketed over the last 24 hours. The dictionary said lookups are 115,000 percent higher than average.
It also added a little roast directed at Reimer.
“It’s not generally used to insult children,” the dictionary tweeted.
Since it’s a fairly uncommon word, here is some background provided by Merriam-Webster:
“The word, generally considered to be vulgar, is formed exactly as one might imagine, by blending the urinary sense of piss and the formicine sense of ant.
Although there is a dialectical sense of the word, meaning ‘ant,’ this meaning is little used today. The more common sense in modern parlance is ‘an insignificant person or thing — used as a generalized term of abuse.'”