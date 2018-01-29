Merriam-Webster disses host for using ‘pissant’ to describe Tom Brady’s daughter

Pissant isn’t an everyday word. It’s probably not even in most people’s vocabulary.

The word became popularized Monday when Tom Brady hung up on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show after another radio host, Alex Reimer, called the Patriots star’s 5-year-old daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

Merriam-Webster dictionary shared a tweet to let everyone know that “pissant” is trending. The amount of times the “pissant” was looked up has skyrocketed over the last 24 hours. The dictionary said lookups are 115,000 percent higher than average.

It also added a little roast directed at Reimer.

“It’s not generally used to insult children,” the dictionary tweeted.

📈Lookups for 'pissant' are up over 115,000%. It's not generally used to insult children. https://t.co/JONKAOhCxt — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 29, 2018

Since it’s a fairly uncommon word, here is some background provided by Merriam-Webster: