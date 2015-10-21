Mets score game-winning run in most unlikely of ways

Things went from bad to worse Tuesday night for the Cubs, falling to the Mets 5-2 and dropping into a 3-0 hole in the NLCS. How the Mets took the final lead was fittingly unpredictable.

With the game even at two runs each in the sixth inning, the Cubs bullpen faced the middle of the Mets order. Yoenis Céspedes started the inning with a single and was bunted over to second base. With pitcher Trevor Cahill not looking, Céspedes was able to steal third.

Then, with two outs and a runner on third, things got weird.

Despite blocking two previous pitches in the dirt, Miguel Montero was unable to fully get in front of the Cahill’s slider in the dirt. The ball bounced off Montero and went to the backstop.

The play was ruled a wild pitch, and the error given to Cahill. However, it was a ball Montero has typically been able to handle.

@pgammo 44 WS, never seen another go-ahead run scored on 0-2, 3 straight Ps in dirt, 3d swinging K/WP that scored the run — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 21, 2015

Only one other time in the history of the postseason has a team scored a go-ahead run on a wild pitch strikeout. That happened in 2011 during an ALDS game between the Rangers and Joe Maddon’s Tampa Bay Rays with Maddon again on the wrong side of things.