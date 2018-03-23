Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for allegedly pushing elderly woman

Michael Bennett was a member of the Seahawks before being traded to the Eagles this year. | Michael Ainsworth/AP Photo

An arrest warrant has been issued for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett after he was indicted Friday by a grand jury for allegedly injuring an elderly woman working at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl LI, according to NFL.com.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Bennett has been charged with felony abuse of an elderly person after “injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working to control access to the field during the game” in February 2017. Prosecutors claim Bennett injured the person while attempting to make his way to the field after being told to use a different entrance.

Bennett was trying to get onto the field to celebrate the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory with his brother, Martellus, who was a tight end on the team. Martellus Bennett joined the Patriots in 2016 after playing with the Bears from 2013-15.

The charge facing Michael Bennett, which includes “intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older,” carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The police have issued an arrest warrant, and the Harris County DA said Bennett’s representation has been in contact about his surrender.

“We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL also said that it’s “looking into the matter.”

Bennett has been one of football’s most outspoken players on social issues over the past few years. Last fall, he accused Las Vegas police of excessive force stemming from an incident at a local hotel following the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

The Eagles acquired Bennett in a trade with the Seahawks earlier this offseason. It’s possible he could face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.