Michael Bennett receives trophy for ‘being the best son’

Competing against relatives in a contact sport like football is difficult to do. Sporting competitions between brothers are especially stressful.

Although Sunday’s game between the Bears and Seahawks wasn’t very competitive, Seattle’s Michael Bennett said he received a special trophy for beating his brother Martellus Bennett’s team 26-0.

Michael Bennett trolls his brother and shows off his award for "Best Son" given by his mom. http://t.co/ybu8D9ZdM1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2015

Although Martellus caught four passes, he only totaled 15 yards on them. He spent most of his snaps under concentrated defensive efforts with Alshon Jeffery out.

Michael had a slightly better performance. The defensive end notched four tackles, one tackle for loss and a hit on Jimmy Clausen.

It wasn’t a world-beating performance, but it was good enough to win mom’s affection and that is aways a victory.