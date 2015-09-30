Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 09:41am

Michael Bennett receives trophy for ‘being the best son’

By DeMario Phipps-Smith
Competing against relatives in a contact sport like football is difficult to do. Sporting competitions between brothers are especially stressful.

Although Sunday’s game between the Bears and Seahawks wasn’t very competitive, Seattle’s Michael Bennett said he received a special trophy for beating his brother Martellus Bennett’s team 26-0.

Although Martellus caught four passes, he only totaled 15 yards on them. He spent most of his snaps under concentrated defensive efforts with Alshon Jeffery out.

Michael had a slightly better performance. The defensive end notched four tackles, one tackle for loss and a hit on Jimmy Clausen.

It wasn’t a world-beating performance, but it was good enough to win mom’s affection and that is aways a victory.

