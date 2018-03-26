Michael Bennett turns himself in after being charged with felony

Bennett was a member of the Seahawks before being traded to the Eagles this year. | Michael Ainsworth, File/AP Photo

Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett turned himself in to authorities Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week on a felony charge stemming from an alleged incident at Super Bowl LI, according to ESPN.

Bennett, the brother of former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett, was charged with one count of injury to the elderly as a result of allegedly pushing a 66-year-old security worker at NRG Stadium following Super Bowl LI.

He appeared before a judge at the Harris County court in Houston on Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $10,000 and “he will be permitted to travel between his home in Hawaii and the Houston area for court appearances.”

The district attorney’s office alleges that Bennett shoved his way past security, including the 66-year-old elderly woman, while trying to access the field after Super Bowl LI. He was trying to join his brother on the field but allegedly ignored the requests of security workers to use a different entrance before pushing his way through.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said the team was unaware of Bennett’s situation before acquiring him in a trade with the Seahawks and it will wait for the legal process to play out. The NFL also said that it is looking into the matter.