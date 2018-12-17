Michael Jordan hits dance floor at Hornets’ holiday party: Video

Michael Jordan was seen dancing at the Hornets' annual holiday party. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Ever wonder what it’s like to party with Michael Jordan? Well, now we know thanks to Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon.

Jordan appeared to have himself a good time Sunday night. He was spotted living it up on the dance floor at Topgolf in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Hornets’ annual holiday party.

In a 15-second video shared by Bacon, the GOAT is seen dancing to “Wobble Baby” by V.I.C., while smoking a cigar.

MJ hitting the Wobble in the club 🐐 (via @BaconDwayne1000)pic.twitter.com/nuaKf88H3d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2018

Jordan made headlines last week when he was caught lightly smacking the back of second-year guard Malik Monk’s head in the final second of the Hornets’ game against the Detroit Pistons. Asked about the gesture, Jordan told the Associated Press that there was no malicious intent and if anything, it was a “tap of endearment.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.