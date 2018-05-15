Michael Jordan documentary series coming to Netflix in 2019

Jordan and the Bulls will be subjects of a huge Netflix series coming out in 2019. | Jack Smith/AP Photo

ESPN Films and Netflix are teaming up to produce a 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The project, titled The Last Dance, is slated to premier on ESPN and Netflix in 2019.

The Last Dance will be directed by Jason Hehir and produced by Mike Tollin. Hehir previously directed sports documentaries The Fab Five, The ’85 Bears and Andre the Giant, the last of which debuted on HBO earlier this year to positive reviews.

One of the most interesting aspects of the upcoming Jordan documentary is that the Hall of Famer will be providing his “full participation.” There have been documentaries on Jordan and the Bulls in the past, but this one seems to be aiming to be the definitive retelling of one of the greatest stories in basketball history.

The series will also utilize “more than 500 previously unseen hours of footage from the Bulls’ last championship run in 1997-98, with Jordan, other Bulls figures and dozens of sports luminaries signed on for commentary.” That year, the last one with that group together, concluded with Jordan’s game-winning shot to beat the Jazz in the NBA Finals.

A trailer for The Last Dance was released Tuesday. Check it out below.