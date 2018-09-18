Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Hurricane Florence recovery efforts

As residents of areas ravaged by Hurricane Florence work to get back to their normal lives, Hornets owner Michael Jordan is jumping in to try to help. The former Bulls star will donate $2 million to charities related to the relief and recovery efforts for those affected by the storm.

Jordan is personally donating $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund. The former is helping provide food and shelter to thousands across several states, while the latter directs funds to nonprofits in North and South Carolina dedicated to providing support for those affected by the hurricane.

The Hornets are also getting involved with a pair of initiatives meant to raise more money for those in need. On Friday, more than 100 members of the organization will help pack disaster relief boxes at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, in partnership with Food Lion. The franchise also designed a special “Carolina Strong” shirt that’s selling online with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

The Carolinas have been flooded with rain and storm surges since Hurricane Florence made landfall last week. At least 33 deaths have been attributed to the storm, per the Weather Channel, and over 300,000 people across the Carolinas remain without power.

Jordan released a statement on the planned relief efforts last week.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” said Jordan. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

Jordan, 55, grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, and starred for UNC in college. He returned as a minority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006, then took over majority ownership of the franchise in 2010 before bringing back the Hornets nickname.