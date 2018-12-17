Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant? Lil Wayne shares his unpopular opinion

Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne headlines the America's Most Wanted Festival at First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., Saturday, August 10, 2013. | Guy Rhodes/For Sun-Times Media

Rapper Lil Wayne was asked to pick between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and his opinion will likely not sit well with the Bulls’ fanbase.

In the first episode of “The Bumbu Room,” a show in which Weezy answers fan-submitted questions, Lil Wayne was asked to choose between Jordan or Bryant.

The answer seems obvious, right?

Well, it wasn’t for the Tunechi.

“Oooof. Jordan or Kobe? Lord have mercy,” said Weezy, who will be performing a free concert in Chicago next week. “Y’all just gave me a migraine.

“I’m a real sports guy. Boy that is a tough, tough question. These days they think a tough question is Jordan or LeBron [James]. No, Jordan or Kobe is a tough question. Lord have mercy, please forgive me; God forgive me; Jordan forgive me. But it’s Kobe.”

Wait, what?

Lil Wayne picked Bryant over the GOAT.

He clearly knows he’s in the wrong as he asked for God and MJ to forgive him, but to each his own.