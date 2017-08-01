Hair Jordan: MJ, old NBA stars get digital makeover

Tyson Beck is a talented digital artist and graphic designer who works with several of the pro sports leagues. A few years ago, the NBA took notice of his brilliant creations and signed him to a contract. If you’re on social media, it’s likely you have come across Beck’s handiwork.

Steph Curry and the Warriors were too much for the Cavs to handle in Game 2 of the #NBAFinals ☔️☔️☔️ Realtime artwork for the @NBA A post shared by Tyson Beck 🏀NBA 🎨 (@tysonbeck) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Beck’s latest project was to give some old NBA stars new looks. Beck titled it, “Old Faces, Fresh Cuts.”

Through the wonders of photoshop, Beck was able to perform digital hair transplants on some of the NBA’s most recognizable faces. The makeovers are simultaneously interesting and funny.

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 4 pic.twitter.com/EtkDR0X115 — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Can’t you picture Kobe Bryant making one-handed catches in the NFL?

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • What yesterday's stars could look like If they were entering the league today pic.twitter.com/8FcJL6yLq6 — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Chris Andersen was never a legend until now.

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 6 pic.twitter.com/FoG6oietan — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 31, 2017

You can check out all of Beck’s work on Twitter and Instagram.