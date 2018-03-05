Michael Jordan asks PJ Tucker where he got rare pair of sneakers

Rockets forward PJ Tucker has quite the impressive sneaker collection. His extensive sneaker closet is so impressive, it caught the attention and curiosity of Michael Jordan.

During an interview on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping show, Tucker said Jordan was shocked to find him playing a game in a pair of rare shoes that the former Bulls star couldn’t even get.

Jordan asked Tucker how he got his hands on a pair of rare Shawn Marion 5s one time when the Suns were playing the Hornets.

“I’m literally in the corner and like I just hear somebody calling my name, and in NBA games that happens all the time,” Tucker said. “But that voice was distinctive and I knew who it was. So as soon as I turned around and seen him, I couldn’t even respond. It was crazy.”

Tucker said he wears rare sneakers to show kids that shoes are meant to be worn, and that they shouldn’t be afraid of messing them up.

Watch the full interview with Complex below:

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney