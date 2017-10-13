Michael Jordan says superteams mean there are 28 ‘garbage’ teams

Michael Jordan thinks NBA superteams are hurting the league.

“I think it’s going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint,” Jordan told Cigar Aficionado for its 25th anniversary issue. “You’re going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they’re going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment.”

The term “superteams” is in reference to the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have put together two star-studded rosters.

The two teams have faced off in the NBA Finals for the last three seasons with the Warriors holding a two-title advantage over the Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan said superteams make the rest of the league less competitive and "garbage." | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Once again this season, those same two teams are favored to win their conference titles.

