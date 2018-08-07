Shannon Sharpe thinks Michael Jordan’s response to Trump on LeBron was soft

Michael Jordan was as great of a heckler as he was a basketball player. So that’s why Shannon Sharpe was surprised by Jordan’s soft response to President Donald Trump, who took a swipe at LeBron James over the weekend.

During Monday’s Undisputed, Sharpe took Rick Bayless’ thunder and spewed out a hotter take than usual. Sharpe called out Jordan and said the Bulls legend should’ve called Trump out by name. He also said Jordan’s response should’ve been “equally as harsh.”

“This is the one time, Michael, you have criticize get out of jail free pass because of what President Trump said about Don Lemon,” Sharpe said. “What he said about LeBron James, given his track record over the past year what he’s said about other prominent African Americans. And you chose, you support LJ? You support him as what? As a father? As a family man? What exactly are you supporting? Michael wants to swim, but he doesn’t want to get wet.”

"I was disappointed in Michael Jordan's response. … Michael wants to swim, but he doesn't want to get wet." — @ShannonSharpe

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a jab at James after he was critical of the president in an interview with CNN anchor Dan Lemon.

“Lebron (sic) James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made Lebron (sic) look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

The “Mike” Trump was referring to was obviously the one and only Michael Jordan.

A score of athletes and fans came to James’ defense. Jordan released a statement on Sunday through his spokesperson, which said: “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

Do you think Jordan did enough with that statement? Or should he have said more?