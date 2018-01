Michael Jordan’s son announces engagement

Jeffrey Jordan, the oldest son of Michael Jordan, announced that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Radina Aneva.

Jeffrey Jordan, the oldest son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, popped the question over the holidays.

The 29-year-old announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Radina Aneva on social media. “Turning the page. #happynewyear2018,” read Jordan’s Instagram post.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Aneva works for Twentieth Century Fox in Los Angeles and attended New Bulgarian University.

No wedding date has been set.