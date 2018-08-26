Michael Kopech pitches six innings of one-run ball in Detroit

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP)

DETROIT — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing a run in a shaky sixth after opening with five scoreless frames in his first major league start on the road Sunday against the Tigers.

Kopech, 22, the Sox’ top pitching prospect, was enjoying a 5-0 lead with three hits allowed, no walks and four strikeouts before the Tigers strung together three hits to open the sixth to get on the board. A bases-loaded double-play grounder by Ronny Rodriguez ended the inning and limited the damage against Kopech, who had fallen behind 3-0 in the count.

With the Sox leading 7-1 and Kopech in line for his first major league win, manager Rick Renteria turned to lefty Xavier Cedeno to open the seventh, ending Kopech’s afternoon at 86 pitches (61 for strikes) on a warm, humid afternoon.

Kopech hit two batters in the fourth and pitched out of a bases loaded jam then by retiring Rodriguez on an inning ending fly ball to center. In the sixth, Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez doubled off the center- and right-field wall, respectively, to produce the Tigers’ first run.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmerman hit Yolmer Sanchez with a pitch in the next inning after Kopech hit the Tigers’ top hitter, Castellanos, and Mikie Mahtook.

Kopech pitched two scoreless innings against the Twins in his rain-shortened major league debut Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Between starts he had to answer questions about offensive tweets he had deleted, but seemed unaffected on the mound.

Avisail Garcia drove in two runs with a single before Daniel Palka hit his 19th home run to make it 4-0 in the third against Jordan Zimmermann. Yoan Moncada tripled in a run in the sixth for the Sox. The Sox’ first five runs came after two outs.

Abreu on mend

Manager Rick Renteria said first baseman Jose Abreu is “doing well” after having outpatient surgery on his groin area Tuesday. Abreu is on the disabled list and likely won’t resume baseball activities for another week.

“We have to get him acclimated back to baseball activity before we get him in the game but he’s doing well,” said Renteria, who has been in contact with the Sox’ All-Star via text messages.

The Sox have averaged 4.6 runs without Abreu, who is batting .272/.331/.491 with 22 homers and 78 RBI.

“The guys have all done an admirable job of doing what they can, staying within themselves,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Their approaches have been pretty solid. You have to give them all the credit in the world because they’re picking each other up knowing where we’re at without Pito. They’re not trying to do too much and hopefully, knock on wood, it continues.”

Carlos Roll-don

Monday starter Carlos Rodon is 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA and .148 opponents batting average over his last seven starts. His streak of eight quality starts is the longest by a Sox pitcher in a single season since Jose Quintana had nine in a row in 2015.

Swinging it

Left-handed hitting catcher Omar Narvaez’ .357 average since June 7 was the highest in baseball for hitters with at least 145 plate appearances. Since June 1 Narvaez was hitting .343/.430/540 with six homers, seven doubles and 21 RBI, and he added two hits including a double Sunday.

“Basically just seeing it and hitting it,” Narvaez said. “Trying not to do too much and using the whole field. Hitting is not easy, but I’m trying to keep it simple.”

Welington Castillo’s 80-day suspension for violating baseball’s drug policy on May 24 gave Narvaez more starts.

“Playing more helps,” Narvaez said.