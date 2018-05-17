Michael Porter Jr. says he’s 100 percent: ‘I’m the best player in this draft’

Michael Porter speaks with reporters during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. still believes he’s the best player in this year’s draft despite what his critics might think.

“[I] want to show everybody that I’m still the best player,” Porter said Thursday at the NBA combine.

“I know without a doubt — I’ve played with all these guys but I’m the best player in this draft. And I just can’t wait to show what I’m capable of.”

Porter was considered a potential No. 1 pick of this year’s draft heading into his freshman season at Missouri. But his NBA stock and hope of NCAA stardom came crumbling down after playing only two minutes in Missouri’s season opener.

In November, Missouri announced Porter would undergo “minimally invasive” back surgery. The procedure, called microdiscectomy, would sideline him for majority of the season — only allowing him to see action in a few of Mizzou’s final games.

While some would dwell on the setback, Porter, 19, believes it was a blessing in disguise calling it a “fresh start so that I can reach my full potential.”

It turns out, Porter’s back began causing him troubles the summer after his sophomore year of high school. It wasn’t until fall 2017 that he realized he couldn’t push off the surgery any longer.

“[The surgery] was a step back to take three steps forward,” Porter said. “I took a step back but now I’m able to reach my full potential being out of pain.”

Porter repeatedly said he now feels “100 percent.”

“I feel better than ever actually,” Porter said.

But there’s still concern over whether Porter’s back will be a problem in the future.

According to Porter, doctors said he’s “healed fully” and doesn’t have any workout restrictions. Porter, who said he had “no problem” sharing his medical records, shouldn’t have any longterm concerns as long as he continues to do his stretches and core exercise plan.

This is good news for teams like the Bulls who have been linked to Porter for quite some time now.

Bad news for the Bulls? They weren’t one of the 13 teams that Porter said he had met or is scheduled to meet with this week — although Porter was hopeful to change that in the near future and said his agent has been talking with the Bulls for weeks.

It’s still unclear who the Bulls will have at the top of their draft board on June 21. But vice president of basketball operations John Paxson all but screamed Porter’s name during his end of the season press conference last month when addressing the Bulls’ draft needs.

The Bulls are looking for a versatile wing player — two words Porter used to describe himself. Porter was viewed as a dynamic playmaker with scoring ability when he was only in high school. He said he’s “far surpassed” that talent level now.

Porter, who has spent majority of his offseason in Chicago working out, also feels like he’d be a great addition to the Bulls’ young nucleus made up by Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

“I feel like I’d fit in great with those guys,” he said. “They’ve got a great core, a lot of young guys, athletic guys. And they’re kind of looking for a small four position so I feel like I’d fit in great with those guys.”

Porter added that he would be more than willing to help a team rebuild.

“I want to help a team be a contender and win a lot of games,” he said. “Whatever it takes me to do, if it means to help a team rebuild, anything.”

But until then, Porter will continue to roam around Chicago, which he deemed a “dope city.”