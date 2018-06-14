Michael Porter Jr. cancels NBA Draft workout due to strained hip: report

Top NBA Draft prospect Michael Porter Jr. cancelled a pro day scheduled for Friday due to a strained hip, according to ESPN. Teams expecting to attend the workout were informed Wednesday that it would not be going through as planned. The Ringer first reported the event was axed.

Porter is one of the draft’s most divisive prospects given his uncertain health status after missing most of his lone season at Missouri. The forward had been considered a potential No. 1 overall pick coming out of high school but underwent microdiscectomy surgery on his back last year that caused him to sit out for months.

The Bulls’ medical staff recently performed a full examination on Porter that his camp planned to distribute to other teams. ESPN says Porter’s camp “appears comfortable with his stock,” and that several teams in the top five are considering picking him.

The Kings are foremost among those teams as the holders of the No. 2 overall pick, and there may be some steam there.

There’s a very real chance the Kings would take Michael Porter Jr. at No. 2, but it’s unclear how the canceling of the Friday workout in Chicago might impact the process. They want more intel on medical and another look. Teams are being told that the workout will be rescheduled. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

NBC Sports Bay Area also projects Porter as the No. 2 overall pick in its latest mock draft.

However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around Porter, who has been considered a prime target for the Bulls. He could go as high as second or end up falling near the bottom of the top 10.