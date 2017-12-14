Michal Kempny returns to the lineup after a month as a healthy scratch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Joel Quenneville, a former NHL defenseman himself, frequently notes that blue-liners play better when they’re playing regularly. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for Michal Kempny, who will make his first appearance in more than a month Thursday night against the high-flying Winnipeg Jets.

But if Kempny, who had been a healthy scratch for 13 straight games, needs a confidence-booster, he only needed to look at Jordan Oesterle, who played two strong games after 11 straight in street clothes.

“You want to play to your own strengths and you want to play your game,” Quenneville said. “Talk about [Oesterle] being in the same situation, coming in, and [I don’t know] whether he surprised us or not, but I thought he had two really solid games for us. [With Kempny], we want him to come in and give us some energy, some enthusiasm, freshness.”

The Czech-native Kempny has not spoken with the press this season, so his play will have to do the talking. But no player likes to sit out games, let alone 13 in a row, so perhaps playing with a chip on his shoulder will prove beneficial. Kempny always has had some offensive flair to his game, but the coaching staff has found him too unreliable in his own end.

“You like to have some excitement to your game, but you’ve got to have purpose,” Quenneville said. “You’re facing a team that has a lot of skill and speed in their lineup, as well, so you’re going to have some important shifts. Chip or not, you want to make sure you’re playing the right way and playing your own game.”

With Jan Rutta (apparent head injury) and Cody Franson (upper body) both day to day, Connor Murphy moved back to the right side, finally opening up a spot on the left for Kempny. Murphy had never played the left side before, but made a surprisingly smooth transition, forming a reliable pairing with Brent Seabrook.

Murphy hoped that it would all come right back to him on the right side.

“First, it was, ‘Oh, it’ll be weird playing on the left,’” Murphy said with a laugh. Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh, maybe it’ll be weird playing on the right. But it’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of getting out there and playing.”

Pokka party

Ville Pokka hasn’t missed a game with the Rockford IceHogs since the 2014-15 season. But he wasn’t about to complain about his first healthy scratch in years.

“I haven’t missed a game in two years, so that’s going to be different,” he said. “But I’m just happy to be here. I don’t mind missing games if I’m up here.”

Pokka’s stay in the NHL likely will be short, and he might not get into a game, with both Rutta and Franson expected to be back sooner than later. But it’s the 23-year-old’s first call-up after years of being on the cusp of the NHL depth chart. It’s been hard at times to be patient, but Pokka said there’s still value in playing in the American Hockey League.

“I think there’s still a lot of room for me to improve my game,” he said. “It’s been better every year I played there.”

Panik out again

Richard Panik will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after a 21-game goal drought.

“I don’t think he’s happy,” Quenneville said. “That’s always a tough spot for players that have been regularly playing, then all of a sudden they’re out. But he’s worked hard, and we look forward to seeing him get back in, and looking for his contribution.”

